July nightmare: Frequent power cuts plague Pimpri-Chinchwad

Weeks of outages after heavy rain triggered protests and exposed gaps in the city's power infrastructure.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
5 min readJul 25, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Power disruptions have also affected the PCMC's own infrastructure projects.Power disruptions have also affected the PCMC's own infrastructure projects. (File Photo)
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Two spells of incessant rain in July brought much-needed relief to Pimpri-Chinchwad after a dry June, but they also exposed the city’s fragile power infrastructure. Across several neighbourhoods, prolonged power outages disrupted daily life, triggered protests, affected industries and delayed civic projects.

The anger was particularly visible in Ravet, Poonawalle, Wakad, Chinchwad and the Bhosari MIDC area, where residents staged demonstrations and confronted elected representatives, demanding restoration of uninterrupted electricity.

Ravet was among the worst-affected areas. Local corporator Rajendra Taras claimed some parts of the suburb remained without power for nearly five days after heavy rain at the beginning of July.

“Residents had no water because pumps could not function and lifts in residential buildings stopped working. Daily life came to a standstill,” Taras told The Indian Express.

He said residents marched to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) office seeking answers.

“MSEDCL officials repeatedly said cables had gone under water and distribution transformers were damaged due to the rain. Their response only fuelled public anger,” Taras said.

He added that even public representatives, including Maval MP Shrirang Barne, faced the residents’ ire.

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“People wanted uninterrupted power supply restored immediately. When MSEDCL itself could not provide answers, there was little elected representatives could do,” he said.

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Ganesh Langote, a resident of Chinchwad, said several localities in Ward 14 of Akurdi have continued to face frequent outages.

“MSEDCL officials told us there was no money available for maintenance work. Three NCP corporators assured the officials that funds could be arranged through the local MLA and the District Planning Committee, but power cuts should stop. Despite that, the situation has not improved,” Langote said.

He said corporators Pramod Kute, Vaishali Kalbhor and Aruna Langote held a meeting with officials of the MSEDCL’s Bhosari division to discuss recurring outages in Mohannagar, Kalbhornagar, Ramnagar and Dattawadi.

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The power crisis has also affected industries in the Bhosari MIDC area.

Abhay Bhor, president of the Forum of Small Scale Industries Association, said prolonged outages and inadequate street lighting have raised serious security concerns.

He said industries have also reported unauthorised liquor sales and the movement of intoxicated persons in poorly lit stretches of the industrial area.

“As a result, women working night shifts are forced to travel in fear. Poor coordination between the electricity department and the civic garden department has delayed repairs of streetlights and trimming of trees, worsening the problem,” he said.

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The association has demanded that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) immediately repair non-functional streetlights in MIDC areas and conduct a technical audit of the lighting system.

Power disruptions have also affected the PCMC’s own infrastructure projects.

The civic body recently held a review meeting with senior MSEDCL officials and directed them to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, particularly for water supply and sewage treatment projects.

“To ensure uninterrupted, quality and safe electricity supply to citizens, timely power connections for municipal water supply and sewage treatment projects, and prompt resolution of pending works, a detailed review meeting was held with senior MSEDCL officials in the presence of Mayor Ravi Landge and Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi,” the civic administration said in a statement.

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The administration said MSEDCL was instructed to ensure that electricity supply to water supply and sewage treatment facilities is not disrupted under any circumstances and that complaints related to power supply, meters and billing are resolved promptly.

Responding to the complaints, MSEDCL said it had undertaken restoration work on a war footing in Ravet and adjoining areas.

Superintendent Engineer S. Gaikwad of MSEDCL’s Ganeshkhind Circle said heavy rainfall in early July submerged sub-transmission (ST) feeders and Ring Main Units (RMUs), leaving them underwater for nearly 20 hours.

“After the water receded, moisture entered the equipment and faults developed in the underground cables. The cable fault detection work was also delayed because of waterlogging in the area,” Gaikwad said.

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He disputed residents’ claims that power supply remained disrupted for five days, saying electricity was affected for about three days and only in around 30 per cent of the Ravet area.

Gaikwad said MSEDCL is expanding infrastructure to improve reliability. “There are currently two substations in Ravet. We are setting up four more, of which one is complete and work on the remaining three is in progress. We also require permission from the PCMC to lay underground cables and space for additional feeders,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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