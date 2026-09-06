Pimpri-Chinchwad power cut after substation blast, fire brought under control

A blast and fire at a 220-kV MSETCL substation disrupted power supply across Pimpri-Chinchwad. Officials are working to restore electricity.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
2 min readPuneSep 6, 2026 04:58 PM IST
PimpriSmoke billowing out of the MSETCL substation. (Video grab. Image enhanced by AI)
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A blast followed by a major fire at a Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) substation disrupted power supply across large parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 12.25 pm when a blast was reported at a current transformer and breaker at the 220-kV substation. A large flame and intense smoke rose from the substation following the blast. The fire was brought under control after the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Brigade deployed multiple tenders.

“The incident affected several 22-kV high-voltage lines supplying power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), resulting in outages across a large part of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Areas including Pradhikaran, Ravet, Kalewadi, Wakad, Pimple Gurav, Pimple Nilakh, Sangvi, Punawale and Tathawade were among those affected. Officials of MSETCL and MSEDCL have launched efforts to restore the power supply. MSETCL officials are working to isolate the portion of the substation affected by the fire and restore operations in the remaining sections,” reads a press statement issued by MSEDCL.

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Meanwhile, MSEDCL officials are also attempting to restore supply to affected areas through alternative routes wherever possible. The 220-kV Chinchwad substation is a key transmission installation supplying power to distribution infrastructure in the Pimpri-Chinchwad region. The extent of damage to the equipment and the cause of the blast are yet to be ascertained. Further restoration work is expected to depend on the assessment of the affected equipment, officials said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

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