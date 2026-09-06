Pimpri-Chinchwad power cut after substation blast, fire brought under control

A blast followed by a major fire at a Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) substation disrupted power supply across large parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 12.25 pm when a blast was reported at a current transformer and breaker at the 220-kV substation. A large flame and intense smoke rose from the substation following the blast. The fire was brought under control after the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Brigade deployed multiple tenders.

“The incident affected several 22-kV high-voltage lines supplying power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), resulting in outages across a large part of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Areas including Pradhikaran, Ravet, Kalewadi, Wakad, Pimple Gurav, Pimple Nilakh, Sangvi, Punawale and Tathawade were among those affected. Officials of MSETCL and MSEDCL have launched efforts to restore the power supply. MSETCL officials are working to isolate the portion of the substation affected by the fire and restore operations in the remaining sections,” reads a press statement issued by MSEDCL.