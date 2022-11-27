Schoolboy dies after two-wheeler runs into pothole in Pimpri-Chinchwad, action sought against ‘negligent’ officials

Even as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has claimed to have filled up close to 4,000 potholes, one unrepaired pothole, which claimed the life of an 11-year-old school student, has put the civic administration in the dock.

Although the civic administration said they are probing the incident, there is a clamour in the city for stringent action against the ‘guilty’ civic officials who ignored the dangerous pothole.

On Thursday, 11-year-old Atharva Aalane died after he came under the wheels of a truck in the Shahunagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Atharva was heading for his school with his mother on a two-wheeler. His mother, Harshada, was riding the two-wheeler which ran into a pothole. The two-wheeler was first hit by a car. Atharva and his mother fell from the two-wheeler. Atharva fell on the road and was run over by a truck coming from behind. Atharva died on the spot.

After the accident, the Bhosari MIDC police arrested the car driver and the truck driver. However, citizens and the boy’s family are also demanding action against the civic officials who ignored the state of the road for months.

“After the incident, when we enquired with the local residents, we were told that the road has been in such bad condition for a few months now. The pothole did not come overnight. It is clear that it was there for days and remained neglected. Though the police have arrested two persons, we also want to know what action is being taken against the officials who have been negligent,” said Gorkashnath Pokale, uncle of the victim.

Pokale added, “If the pothole was not there, the two-wheeler would not have fallen off or been hit by a tailing vehicle. In this case, the bad state of the road is the prime cause of the accident.”

PCMC city engineer Makrand Nikam said, “The accident happened on the ‘speed table’ which is an elevated part of the road. A part of the speed table had sunk. We do not exactly know when the road had given way. We are investigating the matter. In the meantime, we have repaired the tattered part of the road.”

Nikam said, so far, they have filled up 4,000 potholes across the city. “Of the 5,000 potholes, we have so far filled up 4,000 potholes. We need to know how this one was left out during our identification process or whether it surfaced recently,” he said.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh said it would be too early to pin the blame on anyone at this juncture. “We are still probing the matter to find out whether there was any negligence from our officials. To hold anyone responsible immediately is also not the correct way of looking at things. Yes, it is our responsibility to maintain the roads. But this year after the extended monsoon, the guardian minister set a deadline of December 31 for filling up all the potholes. So far, the police have arrested two persons… The police are also carrying out their investigation. Let the probe get over so that we can take appropriate action in the matter,” he said.

Advocate Sachin Godambe said, “This is not the first death due to a pothole or a bad road. This has been going on in Pimpri-Chinchwad for years. Crores of rupees are spent only on repairs of roads yet they have not been able to get their act together. It only reflects the fact that the PCMC has been soft on its own officials. Unless stringent action is taken against negligent officials responsible for maintaining roads, citizens are going to die on the road.”

The Nationalist Congress Party Saturday held a demonstration against the PCMC. NCP Pimpri Chinchwad chief Ajit Gavahane said their agitation will continue till the PCMC initiates action against negligent officials. “We want decisive action,” said Gavahane.