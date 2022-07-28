Pimpri-Chinchwad police warn illegal moneylenders harassing borrowers

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have warned of stringent action against illegal moneylenders resorting to harassment and extortion of people and seizure of their properties. They urged people to come forward and register complaints against such loan sharks and their agents.

The police said in a public appeal that offences under Maharashtra Money Lending Regulation Act, 2014, will be registered against unauthorised money lenders who charge exorbitant interest rates to begin with and then resort to harassment, extortion and illegal seizure from people to recover the dues.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Kakasaheb Dole said: “The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a large number of layoffs and businesses seeing heavy losses. It was observed that many illegal money lenders charging exorbitant interest rates on loans started doing it aggressively. In many cases these moneylenders resort to extorting more money than what people owe them. They harass people and seize their properties like vehicles, electric appliances like TV and refrigerators. We are probing such cases registered in the recent past in which offences of extortion, cheating, house tress-psss and illegal confinement were registered and Maharashtra Money Lending Regulation Act was invoked.”

DCP Dole added: “We want to appeal to approach their nearest police station if they are facing such harassment from the moneylenders and their agents. If they are facing any issues in registering a case at a police station, they can directly approach the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate. Stringent action under Maharashtra Money-Lending Regulation Act will be taken after thorough investigation.”

The Pune police probed a case in February this year in which a 22-year-old man died by suicide after executives of a finance company allegedly harassed him and circulated his morphed images to his relatives for recovery of a Rs 8,000 loan which, probe later revealed, he had not even received but had just inquired about. In September last year, a 30-year-old businessman from Mahalunge allegedly ended his life following harassment and continued threats from a moneylender and his recovery agent.