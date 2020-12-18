Pimpri-Chinchwad Police to take punitive action against traffic cop for taking bribe

The primary inquiry suggests that the woman and the girl riding pillion were stopped at the traffic junction.

PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD POLICE have initiated the process of taking punitive action against a woman traffic cop, whose video clip in which she was seen accepting bribe went viral on social media from Wednesday.

In the video clip, shot by some people from a building in Shagun Chowk in Pimpri, the cop is initially seen talking to a woman and a girl during an ongoing traffic drive for action on violators. The traffic cop is then seen signalling the girl to come from behind, where she can be seen slipping something in the back pocket of the cop. After the clip went viral on social media, senior officials from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took cognizance of the matter.

A senior official from traffic control branch said, “Our preliminary inquiry has revealed that the incident took place on December 15 at Shagun Chowk. The video was shot by some people from an adjacent building. We have looked into the video and a report has been submitted to senior officials for further action.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Hiremath said, “The preliminary inquiry has revealed wrongdoing on part of the said cop. We have initiated the process of taking punitive action against her.”

The primary inquiry suggests that the woman and the girl riding pillion were stopped at the traffic junction. While the process to collect fine from them was on, the traffic cop is seen signalling the girl to come and stand next to her, after which the girl is subsequently seen slipping some notes in her back pocket.

