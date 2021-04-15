Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘criminal on record’ for recording video in police station

The accused was arrested and later the court granted him magisterial custody.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police has arrested a criminal on police record under sections of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for allegedly recording a video inside the Mhalunge police station on his cell phone.

The accused, identified as 35-year-old Ramdas Machhindra Hanpude, has also been booked under section 353 (causing disturbance in government work) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly providing false information to the police control room via its helpline number 100.

Police officer Prashant Thombre lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Chakan police station.

As per a press release issued Thursday, the accused came to the Mhalunge police station on Tuesday night, where he allegedly took a video recording on his cell phone.

Police also alleged that Hanpude called the helpline number and provided false information that various establishments in the jurisdictions of the Mhalunge police station were operating despite the lockdown restrictions.

When police questioned him on the recording and asked him to hand over his cell phone, Hanpude refused to give it and allegedly manhandled the cops present.

Police Sub Inspector N K Chitampalle, the investigating officer in the case said, “Hanpude is a criminal on police record. He was earlier booked for three crimes. He has a habit of disturbing police work by providing false information. It is illegal to record a video of police chowky. Also, he misbehaved with the cops. So, he was arrested. The court later sent him in judicial custody.”

On October 26, 2020, officials from Dehu Road police station had booked two persons on the charges of “spying” under the OSA, which is primarily an anti-espionage legislation, after one of them recorded proceedings at the police station in connection with the preventive action being taken against the other.

A few months later, police had initiated a process to drop the espionage charges by submitting a report in court in this regard.