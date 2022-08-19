Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescue kidnapped school student

PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD Police have launched an investigation into the alleged kidnapping of a 13-year-old student of the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Dehu Road. The boy was later found at the Pune railway station, a press release issued on Thursday said.

The boy’s father had lodged the first information report with the Dehu Road police station on Wednesday night.

According to the FIR, an unidentified person allegedly kidnapped the boy while he was waiting for a bus at the gate of the school on Tuesday afternoon. The kidnapper allegedly covered the boy’s face with a handkerchief and then took him on a local train.

Meanwhile, family members of the boy approached the police after he didn’t return home. Police started looking for the boy and, within a few hours, received information that he was spotted at the Pune railway station.

The team from Dehu Road police station went to the railway station and found the boy. He was handed over to his family.