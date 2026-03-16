Answers written on jeans, top: Woman caught cheating in Pimpri Chinchwad police recruitment exam

The incident took place around 9.45 am on Sunday at the campus of Balaji University in the Tathawade area of Pune, where the written examination for the Pimpri Chinchwad police recruitment was being conducted. (Source: Pexels/ Representational)

Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked a 25-year-old woman candidate appearing for a police recruitment written exam after she was caught with answers written on her jeans and top and carrying chits with answers concealed in her pocket.

The incident took place around 9.45 am on Sunday at the campus of Balaji University in the Tathawade area of Pune, where the written examination for the Pimpri Chinchwad police recruitment was being conducted. Police identified the suspect as Anuja Dilip Chavan (25), a resident of Undale village in Karad taluka of Satara district.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Wakad police station based on a complaint filed by Archana Navnath Saste, a police constable posted at Chikhli police station who was part of the deployment at the examination centre.