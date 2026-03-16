Answers written on jeans, top: Woman caught cheating in Pimpri Chinchwad police recruitment exam

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Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked a 25-year-old woman candidate appearing for a police recruitment written exam after she was caught with answers written on her jeans and top and carrying chits with answers concealed in her pocket.
The incident took place around 9.45 am on Sunday at the campus of Balaji University in the Tathawade area of Pune, where the written examination for the Pimpri Chinchwad police recruitment was being conducted. Police identified the suspect as Anuja Dilip Chavan (25), a resident of Undale village in Karad taluka of Satara district.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Wakad police station based on a complaint filed by Archana Navnath Saste, a police constable posted at Chikhli police station who was part of the deployment at the examination centre.
Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 against Chavan.
“Prior to the examination, a thorough check of the appearing candidates was conducted to check if they are carrying any contraband items that would lead to unfair exam practices. The said candidate was caught with two chits with answers written on it. These chits were found concealed in her pocket. It was also revealed that the candidate had written some answers on her jeans and top. She was consequently barred from appearing for the exam and has been booked,” an officer who is part of the recruitment process said.
“As the sentence that the offence carries is less than seven years, the candidate has not been arrested. She has been served a notice to appear for the investigation. Subsequently evidence will be collected and a chargesheet will be filed against her,” the officer added.
Police have invoked Section 3(x) read with Section 11(1) of the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.
Section 3(x) pertains to wilful violation of norms or standards set by the State Government or the Maharashtra Public Service Commission for conducting a competitive examination on its own or through its agency.
Section 11(1) states: “Any person or persons resorting to unfair means and offences under this Act, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than three years but which may extend to five years and with fine up to ten lakh rupees. In case of default of payment of fine, an additional punishment of imprisonment shall be imposed, as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.”