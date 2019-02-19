Pimpri-Chinchwad police personnel visit Kashmiri migrants in Thergaon

Recently, police personnel visited the labourers from Kashmir and checked if they were facing security concerns. (Representational)

A few families from Badgam and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir currently living in shanties at Thergaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said they have not faced any problem and the neighbours have been co-operative and helpful.

The families with around 45 people claim to be labourers working in the handicraft business and they come to Pune every year around November and return in March.

Recently, police personnel visited them and checked if they were facing security concerns.

One of the youths who stays with his wife and children told The Indian Express: “The police assured to help us and asked us to contact them if there is any problem. The situation is tense after the recent incident, but we have not faced any problems yet and our neighbours are very helpful.”

He added: “We work as labourers in handicraft business in Kashmir. We prepare and sell Kashmiri shawls. But in winter, after November, there is snow and for that, there is no work available. So, we migrate to other parts of India… For the last five years, I have been migrating to Pune with my family. We live on rent-basis. We sell shawls, walnuts and kesar in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. We also accept donations in the form of money, clothes or food. Then during summer, we return to Kashmir.”

A few women from the group of migrants also go door-to-door in the residential areas of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad and ask for food and money. “We live in poor conditions in Thergaon. At times, we find no customers for our shawls and walnuts. So, we seek help from the people in the city,” said a woman from Baramulla.

“As soon as we come to Pune every year, we approach the police and handover our identity documents of each and every person from our group. We stay in touch with the police personnel and keep them updated regarding our plans to leave the city and go back to Kashmir,” said a youth from Badgam.

He added: “Terrorism is a serious problem. We felt bad about the death of the CRPF personnel in the recent terror attack. We are Indians and we respect our security forces. We want peace and harmony.”