In a first, Pimpri Chinchwad police invoke MCOCA against gang of cyber fraudsters

During the investigation, police managed to freeze Rs 2.65 crore from these accounts. A court has now allowed this amount to be returned to the complainant.

Pimpri Chinchwad police booked nine cyber fraud accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in connection with a fake trading app scam, officials said. This the first case by Pimpri Chinchwad police in which the stringent anti-organised crime legislation has been invoked against a gang of Cyber criminals.

The case was registered at cyber police station of Pimpri Chinchwad in February earlier this year, after a retired senior citizen reported being cheated of Rs 11.13 crore through a bogus online trading platform. According to police, the accused lured the victim with promises of high returns on stock market investments and gradually convinced him to transfer large sums of money. The funds were then routed through multiple bank accounts to avoid detection.