Pimpri-Chinchwad Police: Man arrested for raping 7-yr-old

July 21, 2022 4:30:03 am
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Pimpri-Chinchwad for allegedly raping a seven-year-old boy.
According to police, the boy was playing in a garden and the accused, Alim Musa Shaikh, lured him away by offering him chocolate. He then raped the boy and escaped from the spot, police said. The boy’s family later approached the police and lodged a police complaint.
Police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 377 (unnatural offences), 367 (kidnapping or abducting) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police checked CCTV visuals from the area where the crime was committed. They identified Shaikh and arrested him on Monday. Police said Shaikh was arrested a few months ago in a drugs case under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?Premium
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Latest News
Pune: RTI activist arrested for ‘extorting Rs 2 crore’ from highway contractor
Pune: Toddler drowns in pool a day before second birthday
Maharashtra admin remains at virtual standstill
Youth held for trying to extort Rs 35 lakh from bakery owner
Best Bakery accused claims witnesses being tutored, seeks transfer of trial
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Achuthan Kudallur: A master of abstraction
Explained: How does Aneurysm affect the blood vessels?
Stokes’ message
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubling view of women emerges
July 21, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Clashes in LS
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde holds review meet on flood situation