Pimpri-Chinchwad Police: Man arrested for raping 7-yr-old

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Pimpri-Chinchwad for allegedly raping a seven-year-old boy.

According to police, the boy was playing in a garden and the accused, Alim Musa Shaikh, lured him away by offering him chocolate. He then raped the boy and escaped from the spot, police said. The boy’s family later approached the police and lodged a police complaint.

Police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 377 (unnatural offences), 367 (kidnapping or abducting) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police checked CCTV visuals from the area where the crime was committed. They identified Shaikh and arrested him on Monday. Police said Shaikh was arrested a few months ago in a drugs case under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.