Pimpri-Chinchwad police initiate deportation process of Afghan national with expired visa

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The Pimpri-Chinchwad police initiated the process to deport a 26-year-old Afghan national who had come to India to pursue an MA in Economics and was found to be overstaying after the expiry of his visa and residential permit, officials said Tuesday.
The 26-year-old man, identified as Danyar Hussain, was traced to a residential society in Bavdhan Budruk, during an operation conducted by the Anti-Terrorism Branch (ATB) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police in coordination with its Foreigners Registration Office (FRO). The operation was conducted on Monday, September 28 with the assistance of the Bavdhan police.
According to a press communication from the Pimpri Chinchwad police, the ATB has been tasked with identifying foreign nationals who were staying beyond the period permitted under their immigration documents. Information received from the FRO indicated that Hussain, an Afghan national and student, was residing within the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate limits despite his authorised stay having expired.
The ATB and FRO teams used information from confidential sources and technical analysis to trace Hussain to his residence in Bavdhan Budruk. A police team subsequently reached the premises with the assistance of the Bavdhan police and located Hussain. During the inquiry, Hussain told the police that he was a second-year student pursuing an MA in Economics at Modern College, Shivajinagar. Police verification, however, revealed that he had not attended the college since January 2026.
The police also checked his passport and immigration documents. Hussain was carrying an Afghan passport and had been overstaying in India since the expiry of his visa and residential permit in January earlier this year. Since he had not obtained an extension after the expiry of the permit, he was found to be staying in India beyond the period authorised by the immigration authorities. Following the verification, the police initiated action for his deportation through Pimpri Chinchwad police. The action was part of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police’s exercise to identify foreign nationals who may be residing illegally within its jurisdiction.
The police have also appealed to residents, landlords and establishments accommodating foreign nationals to provide the prescribed information to the FRO. According to the police, those providing accommodation to foreign nationals in rooms, flats, bungalows or hotels are required to submit the prescribed C-form within 24 hours. Failure to provide the information can invite legal action. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have urged citizens who come across foreign nationals staying illegally in their neighbourhoods to immediately inform the FRO or the Anti-Terrorism Branch. The operation was conducted under the guidance of senior officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate, FRO and ATB.