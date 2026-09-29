Pimpri-Chinchwad police initiate deportation process of Afghan national with expired visa

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police initiated the process to deport a 26-year-old Afghan national who had come to India to pursue an MA in Economics and was found to be overstaying after the expiry of his visa and residential permit, officials said Tuesday.

The 26-year-old man, identified as Danyar Hussain, was traced to a residential society in Bavdhan Budruk, during an operation conducted by the Anti-Terrorism Branch (ATB) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police in coordination with its Foreigners Registration Office (FRO). The operation was conducted on Monday, September 28 with the assistance of the Bavdhan police.

According to a press communication from the Pimpri Chinchwad police, the ATB has been tasked with identifying foreign nationals who were staying beyond the period permitted under their immigration documents. Information received from the FRO indicated that Hussain, an Afghan national and student, was residing within the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate limits despite his authorised stay having expired.