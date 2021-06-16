Six held for misleading court with fake identities, probing on: Pimpri-Chinchwad police

These people were given identities and presented before court as guarantors for accused in serious offences like armed robbery, dacoity and cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police has launched a probe into a possible racket after multiple instances came to light in which persons with forged identities were presented before court as sureties in matters pertaining to bail of persons accused of serious offences. Police is also probing the role of lawyers and middlemen who facilitated furnishing of such fake sureties.

Working on a specific input about malpractices in court proceedings, teams from Pimpri police station laid a trap at Pimpri court premises on Tuesday and arrested six persons who allegedly appeared before the court with forged identities, including fake Aadhar card, ration card and 7/12 land extract documents.

Two separate FIRs were registered in this regard at Pimpri police station late on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sunil Maruti Gaikwad (52), Nanda Eknath Thorat (43), Pournima Prashant Kate (30), Salman Mujavar (24), Samadhan Gaikwad (23) and Shridhar Shinde (23). All six have been charged with misleading court and booked under IPC sections pertaining to cheating, forgery, impersonation and giving false declarations before court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Manchak Ippar said, “We had received specific inputs and have launched a probe into these cases of furnishing fake sureties and misleading the court. This is possibly an elaborate racket working on multiple levels. We will be meticulously probing the possible involvement of lawyers and middlemen in these cases. Prima facie, it seems that the arrested persons have appeared before the court under different identities on multiple occasions and misled the judicial system.”

Police teams are also probing how these fake sureties were given fake identity papers as well as the money transactions

in such instances.

Chapter 33 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which pertains to bail and bonds, has provisions on process of requirement of bonds and sureties for the release of an accused on bail. One of the provisions, Section 441-A, requires the person standing as surety to declare before the court the number of persons to whom he or she has stood surety in the past and is also mandated to give all the relevant details.

In December last year, the Pune City Police had unearthed a similar racket and arrested more than three dozen people who, under fake identities, had stood sureties for hundreds of accused persons over a period of two years. At the time, Pune police had conducted raids at multiple locations and seized a large number of fake documents, fake seals and photographs that were used on forged identity papers.

An officer from Pimpri-Chinchwad police said they were also probing links of some persons from the probe with Pune police and some suspects in the latest cases in Pimpri Chinchwad.