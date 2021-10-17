Pimpri-Chinchwad police detain 13 for illegal stock trading

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have busted an alleged racket conducting ‘dabba trading’ — illegal stock trading outside the purview of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) — and detained 13 persons in raids at the offices of three trading entities in the city on Friday. The police have seized cash, 15 cell phones and computers.

Sleuths from Pimpri-Chinchwad police received a tip-off that a group of people were conducting illegal stock trading by receiving money from people and investing it in the markets through various online applications without legitimate Demat accounts.

Deputy commissioner of police Dr Kakasaheb Dole said that the investigation teams were probing the possibility of large sums of black money amassed by the suspects.

The detained have been identified as Vasu Khushaldas Balani (51), Prakash Pasmal Mansukhani (52), Ravi Gaikwad (35), Vicky Suresh Kamble (36), Roshan Suresh Makhija (29), Satish Dattatray Khedkar (35), Rahul MarutiKamble (48), Ritesh Arun Gaikwad (32), Rajkumar Avtaram Kundanani (45), Govind Mohandas Nathvani (52), Haresh Sevakram Sachdev (31), Jitu Suresh Makhija (31), and Jitu Shankar Makhija (31), all residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The police have invoked sections of IPC and Security Contract Regulation Act, 1956 against the suspects.