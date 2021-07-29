Pimpri-Chinchwad police bust sex racket, rescue minor girl and recover marijuana

Police said that two women and the minor girl were allegedly dragged into the sex racket's operation from an apartment in Pimpri.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested sex racketeers who are also suspected be linked with marijuana trade. Prashant Mahale of the anti-narcotics cell lodged the FIR in this case at the Pimpri police station on Wednesday.

As per the press release issued Friday, the police have arrested five persons and rescued two women and a minor girl.

Those arrested have been identified as Yasmin Mujawar (32), Ajay Mane (22) of Pimpri, Omkar Kadam (22) of Baramati, Rakesh Chaudhari (32) and Mangiram Bugaliya (32) of Nigdi.

Police said that two women and the minor girl were allegedly dragged into the sex racket’s operation from an apartment in Pimpri. During the raid at this spot, cops rescued the two women and the minor girl. Police said accused Rakesh and Mangiram were allegedly found to be doing obscene acts with a rescued woman in front of the minor girl. Meanwhile, cops recovered 476 grams of marijuana from the spot.

Police have booked the accused under section 370 (a) of IPC and sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act (PITA) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).