Pimpri-Chinchwad Police bust prostitution racket, rescue minor girl

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested five persons over their alleged links with a prostitution racket and marijuana trade. Police also rescued two women and a minor girl.

Those arrested have been identified as Yasmin Mujawar (32), Ajay Mane (22), Omkar Kadam (22), Rakesh Chaudhari (32) and Mangiram Bugaliya (32).

The two women and the minor girl were allegedly dragged into the prostitution racket’s operation at an apartment in Pimpri. Police said accused Rakesh and Mangiram were allegedly found committing obscene acts with one of the two women, in front of the minor girl.

Police also recovered 476 grams of marijuana from the spot.

Police have booked the accused under Section 370A of IPC and sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.