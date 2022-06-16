Pimpri Chinchwad police bust gang snatching chains on sports bikes; detain two minors, arrest two

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have busted a gang which was recruiting minor boys for snatching chains using high-end sports bikes and arrested two minors and two men, according to officials Thursday.

A team from the Crime Branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad police was probing multiple cases in the recent past in which elderly women and women walking alone on isolated patches of roads were targets of chain snatching, they added. Their probe had suggested that the suspects were using high-end sports bikes and were of a very young age. It also revealed that the suspects told the boy’s parents that they were being employed in packers and movers services.

“The preliminary probe suggests that the four suspects have been involved in at least 15 cases of chain snatching and four cases of vehicle thefts in 2021 and 2022,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kakasaheb Dole.

Over the last few days, the team had been gathering ground-level intelligence and cross-referencing it with the leads obtained from analysis of multiple footages of the security cameras and CCTV cameras installed near the spots where the crimes had occurred.

On June 13, the team received a tip-off that two minors believed to be involved in some recent road robberies had come to the Ankush Chowk area in Otascheme Nigdi. A trap was laid by the sleuths of Unit 2 of the Crime branch and the two minors aged 16 were detained along with a high-end sports bike and a mangalsutra. The initial probe revealed that the bike and mangalsutra were stolen.

The questioning of the two boys subsequently revealed that two men, identified as Nitin Sarode and Dilip Khandare, had told their parents that they would be employed with packers and movers services. After promising the boys of easy money, they were asked to snatch chains and steal vehicles using the stolen high-end sports bike.

Over the next two days, an extensive manhunt resulted in the arrest of Sarode, 24, and Khandare, 31, from Nigdi and Akurdi respectively.