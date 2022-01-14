scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Must Read

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police arrest three from Kalyan for posing as cops, duping man

Police have identified the accused as Haider Sayyad (55), Yunus Sayyad (46) and Gazi Jafari (35).

By: Express News Service | Pune |
January 14, 2022 4:33:10 am
Probe revealed that the accused had fled to Mumbai after committing the crime.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a gang of con men who cheated several people, particularly elderly citizens, by posing as police personnel. Police have identified the accused as Haider Sayyad (55), Yunus Sayyad (46) and Gazi Jafari (35).

The accused had pretended to be police officials and approached a 64-year-old man at Kokane chowk in Rahatani. They then made away with gold ornaments worth Rs 2.2 lakh.

Probe revealed that the accused had fled to Mumbai after committing the crime. Police identified the accused and traced their location to Kalyan in Thane district. Search is on for their accomplice Haider alias Langda Pappu Sayyad alias Irani (35).

More from Pune

Police have recovered 125 gram of gold, as well as motorcycles and cell phones, from the accused. ens

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement