Pimpri-Chinchwad Police arrest three from Kalyan for posing as cops, duping man

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a gang of con men who cheated several people, particularly elderly citizens, by posing as police personnel. Police have identified the accused as Haider Sayyad (55), Yunus Sayyad (46) and Gazi Jafari (35).

The accused had pretended to be police officials and approached a 64-year-old man at Kokane chowk in Rahatani. They then made away with gold ornaments worth Rs 2.2 lakh.

Probe revealed that the accused had fled to Mumbai after committing the crime. Police identified the accused and traced their location to Kalyan in Thane district. Search is on for their accomplice Haider alias Langda Pappu Sayyad alias Irani (35).

Police have recovered 125 gram of gold, as well as motorcycles and cell phones, from the accused. ens