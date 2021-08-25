Elderly woman who went missing in July was killed by daughter-in-law, her relative: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have claimed to have solved the mystery behind the disappearance of a 70-year-old woman, who went missing from Yerawada in July. Investigation has revealed that the woman was allegedly murdered by her daughter-in-law with the help of a relative, who is already an accused in two murder cases.

The woman, Sojarabai Jogdand, a resident of Laxminagar in Yerawada, went missing on July 14. After searching for her in areas around her residence, her daughter had registered a missing complaint with Yerawada police station.

Recently, constable Zameer Tamboli of Unit 2 of Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch received a tip-off from informants, saying a suspect involved in the murder of a 70-year-old woman had come to Otascheme area in Nigdi. A police team led by Inspector Shailesh Gaikwad started digging into the input and got to know that the man, identified as Imtiyaz Shaikh alias Chintya, had helped his maternal aunt Munni Jogdand (45) kill her mother-in-law, Sojarabai.

Shaikh was placed under arrest by the Crime Branch team on Monday evening. Probe revealed that Shaikh is an accused in two cases of murder — one from 2017 in Nigdi and another in Khadki in 2018. Shaikh has secured bail from a court in the 2017 case and was released on pandemic-related emergency bail while he was in magisterial custody in the 2018 case.

Police probe revealed that on July 14, Shaikh’s maternal aunt Munni Jogdand called him, saying she was fed up with frequent arguments with her mother-in-law and wanted to get rid of her.

Inspector Gaikwad said that Sojarabai was killed by the two suspects, who then dumped the body. After the arrest of Shaikh on Monday evening, the case was handed over to Dehu Road police station for further investigation.

Senior Inspector Vilas Sonde of Dehu Road police station said, “We arrested Munni Jogdand on Tuesday night, taking permission from the court to arrest her. She was produced before the court and has been remanded to police custody till Friday.”