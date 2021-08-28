Phugewadi house collapse: 14-yr-old girl rescued after a three-hour operation

Updated: August 28, 2021 7:53:51 pm
Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade and police rescued a 14-year-old girl, who was trapped under the debris of a house which collapsed on Saturday morning in city’s Phugewadi area. Police have identified the rescued girl as Pournima alias Ashu Sambhaji Madke.
On receiving information about the house collapse, Pimpri-Chinchwad police team rushed to the spot, and informed the fire brigade about the incident around 9.45am. Soon, a team of Fire Brigade from Pimpri and Bhosari fire stations reached the spot, officials said.
The police and fire personnel found that one floor of a two-storeyed house near Jay Maharashtra Chowk had collapsed. While all residents had managed to move out safely, Pournima was caught inside.
It took about three hours and around 50 firemen to safely rescue the teenager, officials said, adding she was found in a state of shock but was recovering well.
