Pre-monsoon cleaning drive: Of 141 nullahs, 90 % cleaned up: PCMC; activists say difficult to believe

Every year during the monsoon, silt, plastic, and other waste accumulate in the drains, obstructing water flow and causing waterlogging in several areas, sometimes even leading to localized flood-like situations. (File)

Ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, the drain cleaning drive in Pimpri Chinchwad city has gained significant momentum, with civic body saying that 92.33 per cent of the work has been completed.

PCMC administration said drain cleaning works are being evaluated not just by the volume of work.

However, civic activists said overflowing drains and water-logging are a common sight every monsoon.

To prevent waterlogging, silt accumulation and localised flooding, the administration has implemented a planned and time-bound strategy this year, bringing the cleaning operations to their final stages, officials said.

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The drain cleaning campaign was initiated in March through the municipal corporation’s various zonal offices. The project involves the cleaning of 141 drains across the city, covering a total length of 94,913 meters.