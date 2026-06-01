Pre-monsoon cleaning drive: Of 141 nullahs, 90 % cleaned up: PCMC; activists say difficult to believe

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Ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, the drain cleaning drive in Pimpri Chinchwad city has gained significant momentum, with civic body saying that 92.33 per cent of the work has been completed.
PCMC administration said drain cleaning works are being evaluated not just by the volume of work.
However, civic activists said overflowing drains and water-logging are a common sight every monsoon.
To prevent waterlogging, silt accumulation and localised flooding, the administration has implemented a planned and time-bound strategy this year, bringing the cleaning operations to their final stages, officials said.
The drain cleaning campaign was initiated in March through the municipal corporation’s various zonal offices. The project involves the cleaning of 141 drains across the city, covering a total length of 94,913 meters.
While the progress was at 5.04% on March 16, the pace was accelerated through April and May, reaching 85.84 per cent by May 25, and hitting 92.33 per cent as of June 1, the civic administration said.
Zonal performance has been noteworthy. The ‘G’ Zonal Office has taken the lead by completing 100% of its drain cleaning, while the ‘F’ Ward has achieved 99.61% and the ‘E’ Ward 98.44%.
Cleaning works in the remaining wards are also in the final stages, and the administration aims to have the entire city’s drainage network cleared before the monsoon fully sets in, the administration said.
Every year during the monsoon, silt, plastic, and other waste accumulate in the drains, obstructing water flow and causing waterlogging in several areas, sometimes even leading to localized flood-like situations.
Considering this, the Municipal Corporation has adopted a stricter approach this year, focusing specifically on sensitive areas prone to water stagnation, officials said.
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said, “To ensure citizens do not face waterlogging issues during the monsoon, drain cleaning is being carried out on a war footing. The progress of all zonal offices is being reviewed regularly, with a firm emphasis on completing the work effectively within the stipulated timeframe.”
Deputy Commissioner Dr Pradeep Thengal added, “Drain cleaning works are being evaluated not just by the volume of work, but also by quality standards. The silt and waste extracted from the drains are being removed and disposed of immediately. Furthermore, special attention is being given to sensitive areas that are likely to face issues during the rainy season.”
The PCMC administration said that this comprehensive cleaning drive will help strengthen the city’s drainage system, ensuring smoother water discharge and significantly reducing incidents of waterlogging and localized flooding during this year’s monsoon.
However, civic activist Jayant Kariya, a resident of Phugewadi, said,”Every monsoon PCMC makes tall claims but water-logging due to overflowing drains is common across the city. For instance,the nullah coming from Army ground in Phugewadi every year overflows. A few years back, it overflowed so much that our society parking area was completely understand water. The scenario is no different during heavy rain. We do not understand what kind of clean or desilting work PCMC undertakes.”
Advocate Sushil Mancharkar said,”Along major roads the nullahs are always overflowing during monsoon. In almost all suburbs the situation is similar. PCMC’s claim is unbelievable.”