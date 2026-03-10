150 applicants for 7 seats: Why Pimpri-Chinchwad BJP passed baton to state leadership for selecting co-opted corporators

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is currently witnessing a “problem of plenty” as the ruling BJP struggles to finalise its list of co-opted corporators, who are non-elected members, often chosen for their expertise in urban planning, development, or administration.

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) declared its list Monday, the selection process in Pimpri-Chinchwad has stalled due to an overwhelming number of aspirants, primarily from within the party ranks.

The PCMC general body is entitled to 10 co-opted corporators. Following the January 2026 municipal elections, the seat distribution for these specialised posts is based on the party strength in the 128-member house. The BJP, with 84 seats, is eligible to nominate seven co-opted corporators, while the NCP, with 37 seats, can nominate three. The Pimpri-Chinchwad BJP unit has received over 150 applications for the seven available slots.