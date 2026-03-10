150 applicants for 7 seats: Why Pimpri-Chinchwad BJP passed baton to state leadership for selecting co-opted corporators

With 84 seats in the 128-member PCMC house, the BJP is entitled to seven co-opted members but is struggling to balance the demands of different internal factions.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneMar 10, 2026 05:49 PM IST
PCMC BJP The BJP, with 84 seats, is eligible to nominate seven co-opted corporators (File photo).
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is currently witnessing a “problem of plenty” as the ruling BJP struggles to finalise its list of co-opted corporators, who are non-elected members, often chosen for their expertise in urban planning, development, or administration.

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) declared its list Monday, the selection process in Pimpri-Chinchwad has stalled due to an overwhelming number of aspirants, primarily from within the party ranks.

The PCMC general body is entitled to 10 co-opted corporators. Following the January 2026 municipal elections, the seat distribution for these specialised posts is based on the party strength in the 128-member house. The BJP, with 84 seats, is eligible to nominate seven co-opted corporators, while the NCP, with 37 seats, can nominate three. The Pimpri-Chinchwad BJP unit has received over 150 applications for the seven available slots.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shatrughan Kate, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad BJP, said they have asked the state leadership to make a decision to avoid further internal discord.

“Since we have received a large number of applications, we have urged our state leadership to decide on the seven names. The state leadership will make the final decision after discussing it with local leaders,” Kate stated.

Sources indicate the party is under intense pressure from various local power centres. The BJP unit in Pimpri-Chinchwad is currently divided into several factions, each affiliated with different leaders: MLA Shankar Jagtap, MLA Mahesh Landge, MLC Amit Gorkhe, MLC Uma Khapre, and MLC Shatrughan Kate. Each group is vying to promote their own candidates. However, a BJP leader said, “Once the state leadership makes the final decision, everything will settle down.”

The NCP has announced its three co-opted corporators. They are Seema Sawale, who previously belonged to the BJP but joined the NCP just before the civic elections; former corporator Rajendra Jagtap; and Faisal Shaikh, who has served as the chairman of the PCMC standing committee.

Meanwhile, civic activists said the PCMC should not appoint former corporators or candidates who have lost civic elections as co-opted corporators, especially if they are members of a political party.

”As per the existing civic laws, a co-opted corporator should be the one who has specialised knowledge or expertise in any field. He could be a doctor, an engineer, a lawyer, a teacher, or a journalist, and must have at least five years of experience. The objective of the civic body should be to appoint professionals and experts,” said civic activist Jayant Kariya.

“It appears that the political parties are determined to appoint their own members, either those who could contest elections or those who have lost in civic elections. The PCMC should not permit such violations of the law,” added Kariya.

Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

