Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC appoints team of doctors to ensure bed management

As per the PCMC health department, around 8,000 patients are admitted to various hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Amid the Covid-19 surge in Pimpri Chinchwad, the PCMC has appointed a team of doctors to rigorously monitor the situation of beds availability in each civic hospital.

As per the PCMC health department, around 8,000 patients are admitted to various hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Pimpri-Chinchwad has around 140 COVID hospitals and 22 Covid Care Centres with a capacity of just over 10,000 beds. Of these, 3800 are oxygen beds, 800 non-ventilator beds in ICUs and 450 ventilator beds. The health department said as on Tuesday morning, only around 300 beds, mostly non-oxygen beds, were available in these facilities.

To tackle this persistent situation of non-availability of beds, the PCMC has appointed a team of doctors who are either giving discharge to the “stable” patients or shifting them to Covid Care Centres or to other hospitals as required.

“A team of doctors of YCM hospital lead by Dr Abhaychandra Dadevar takes a round of the hospital and decides about home isolation or shifting of patients to the COVID Care Centres,” said Dr Sangram Kapale, the in charge at PCMC-run Jumbo hospital.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The PCMC commissioner has appointed three such teams which are tasked with visiting all five civic-run hospitals and taking a call on either home-isolating patients, shifting to other facilities or even moving them to ICUs as per the patient’s condition. The step has been taken to accommodate the increasing number of patients seeking hospitalisation.

The PCMC health department said the step has helped make beds available for patients in the queue. “Since bed management and bed availability is being strictly monitored, this is helping more patients find a bed in PCMC facilities. At the same time, patients who need ventilator support are also being stepped up…,” said a doctor working one of the teams.

The team that is looking after Auto Cluster bed management includes Dr Vinayak Patil and Dr Saurabh Gaikwad, at jumbo, the team includes Dr Abhay Dadevar, Dr Manjit Santre, Dr Santosh Thorat and Dr Anant Karale. And at YCMH, the team includes Dr Aniket Lathi, Dr Ritesh Pathak, Dr Rakesh Waghmare and Dr Manoj Gajbhare

Even the admission process in these hospitals is monitored by a team of doctors from YCM hospital. While at the jumbo hospital, a team of doctors have been placed, the Auto Cluster admissions are being done through the triage of YCM Hospital.

PCMC runs YCMH hospital where 650 COVID patients are admitted. “Only those who are on oxygen support or ventilator support are admitted to the hospital. If YCM hospital does not have beds, the patients are moved to Auto Cluster, Jumbo or to other facilities,” said YCMH dean Dr Rajendra Wable.

PCMC runs two other hospitals at New Bhosari Hospital and Jijamata Hospitals each having 100 beds.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the YCM hospital received a fleet of nine ambulances including cardiac ambulances. The YCMH administration said they have given the proposal for the purchase of the ambulances during the first COVID wave. However, after the cases went down, PCMC had decided to postpone the procurement which was now carried out.