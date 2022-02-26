Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC to get additional 100 MLD water from Andra dam, might restore everyday water supply

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will soon be able to lift 100 MLD additional water from the Andra dam after the completion of the ongoing pipeline laying and electricity pole installation work. This will help the civic body supply water to the households round the year. At present, residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad get water every alternate day.

The civic body is also planning to provide 24×7 water supply in at least 40 per cent area after the completion of the projects, officials said.

“I have been told by water supply officials that it will take more than a month for some remaining work to get completed at the raw pumping station in Talwade. After that, we will take a call on restoring everyday water supply,” Mayor Usha Dhore told indianexpress.com.

Dhore added that the civic administration, at present, was not in a position to announce the date for the restoration of everyday water supply. Notably, the residents have been receiving water supply on alternate days for over a year now.

“Last year, the PCMC administration had announced that the entire city will get water supply every day from November 1. However, the administration failed to keep its word as the work at the pumping station and the filtration plant could not be completed,” the mayor said, adding that “this time, the effort will be to announce a date and keep the word.”

PCMC joint city engineer Pravin Ladkat said, “About 100 metre of the pipeline-laying work at the Talwade raw pumping station and the civil work relating to the installation of electricity poles remain to be completed. The departments concerned had sought over a month’s time to complete the works. Once these works are completed, the municipal commissioner and the mayor will announce the date on which everyday supply will be restored.”

“The additional 100 MLD water from the Andra dam will be lifted at Talwade raw pumping station and taken to Chiklhi filtration plant from where it will be supplied to Moshi, Chikhali, Indrayaninagar, Dighe, Boradewadi, Charholi and nearby areas,” said Ladkat.

Besides restoring everyday supply, the PCMC is also planning to increase the 24X7 water supply scheme to around 40 per cent of the city. “As of now, 24X7 water supply scheme is in force in Sector-25 of Pradhikaran. The work in several other nearby suburbs of Nigdi including Akurdi and Bijlinagar has been completed. Once we start getting 100 MLD additional water from the Andra dam, we will provide 24X7 water supply to 40 per cent area in the city,” Ladkat said.

Notably, the failure to restore everyday water supply might become an issue in the forthcoming civic elections.

“The BJP did nothing to alleviate the sufferings of the people. They made no move on the stalled Pavana pipeline project. And despite the Pavana dam having adequate stock, the PCMC failed to ensure everyday supply. This will be one of our key campaign points,” said NCP chief spokesperson Yogesh Behl.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP said, “Both the Maval MLA and the MP are from the NCP. Yet they failed to resolve the Pavana pipeline issue. The water issue will be on top of our agenda,” said BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Mahesh Landge.

The PCMC has not been receiving water from the Pavana dam for 10 years now. The PCMC had planned to lift water directly from the Pavana dam through a closed pipeline. However, the project came to a standstill after protests in the Maval area led to the death of three farmers in police firing. The state government has put a stay on the project, civic officials said.

Meanwhile, irrigation officials said the water stock in the Pavana dam is currently 58 per cent of the total capacity. “The water is enough to last till June,” officials added.