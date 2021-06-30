Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad to roll out pay-and-park facility for first time from tomorrow

Cars will be charged Rs. 10 per hour between 8 am and 11 pm. (Representational)

Three years after approving a parking policy, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will finally start its implementation tomorrow (Thursday). Initially, the pay-and-park facility will be available on 80 spots of 13 major roads across the industrial city.

“In the next six months, we will set up parking lots at 450 spots. It will be implemented in coordination with the traffic police,” PCMC executive engineer Shrikant Savane told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, Rs 5 would be charged per hour between 8 am and 11 pm. Similarly, Rs 10 for cars and tempos, Rs 25 for other light vehicles and Rs 100 for private buses and heavy vehicles Rs 100. “However, during the night Rs 25 would be charged per hour for parking,” Savane said.

The roads on which the parking policy would be implemented include Nigdi to Walhekarwadi, Aundh-Ravet Road, Old Pune-Mumbai highway, Kalewadi Phata to Dehu-Alandi, Nashik Phata to Moshi, Tilak Chowk to Big India Chowk, Nashik Phata-Wakad BRTS Road, Thergaon Gaothan Road, Prasun Dham Society Road, Telco Road, Spine Road and Prasudham Society Road.

Savane said the authorities had surveyed the roads on which vehicles are haphazardly parked. “Accordingly, we decided to set up parking lots on these roads. Once the parking lots get rolling, we expect the traffic chaos to ease,” he said.

“The parking lots for trucks have been made at Walhekarwadi. Similarly, on Telco Road too heavy vehicles can be parked. Private buses will be parked at Kalewadi.” he added.

Besides on-street parking spots, PCMC has made arrangements for off-street parking under flyovers. These include Prof Ramkrishna More auditorium Chinchwad, Late Anukshrao Landge auditorium, Bhosari, Royal Glory Society, Wakad, Rahatni, Bhakti-Shakti flyover, Nigdi, Empire Estate flyover, Chapekar Chowk, Pimple Saudagar and Mudukar Pawle flyover.