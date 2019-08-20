Pimpri-Chinchwad: Over 6 lakh families to get two garbage bins; Rs 300 fine for not segregating waste

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is planning to distribute two garbage bins each to more than six lakh families. In the project, under the Swachh Bharat mission, each family will get two bins in different colours — one for dry and the other for wet waste. If residents don’t properly segregate wet and dry waste, they will be fined Rs 300. Repeat offenders will be fined Rs 500.

Until last week, the PCMC had decided to distribute three garbage bins. One for dry, another for wet and the third one for domestic hazardous waste. But on Monday, the civic health department decided to scrap the proposal for the third bin — domestic hazardous waste.

The decision to impose the fine follows a government resolution received by the civic body last month.

“The state government has sent a GR to all civic bodies to impose fine on those who do not separate wet and dry garbage in separate bins,” said PCMC medical officer of health Dr Anil Roy, adding that the GR will be placed before the general body meeting for approval. “Since it is a government resolution, there will be no problem in getting it approved,” he said.

Roy said they will strictly follow government directives. “Though we will be distributing the bins free-of-cost, fines will be strictly imposed,” he added.

The health department said until now, they had been imposing fines for littering in public places. “We were also supposed to fine households for not segregating dry and wet garbage. So far, we have not fined them. But from now, families will be penalised,” said Roy.

The project of distributing bins will cost Rs 30 crore. The contractor winning the bid will have to purchase and distribute the bins as well. “The contractor will also have to ensure that his team uploads the pictures of bins distributed to the families,” said Roy.

PCMC is also stressing on quality of the bins to be distributed. “The contractor will have to get a certificate from the National Accreditation Board for Laboratories to ensure their quality,” said an official, adding that they expect the bins to be long-lasting and of “virgin high quality Polypropylene”.

This is not the first time the PCMC is distributing garbage bins for free. In 2014-2015, a similar project was implemented under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission.

“Then, the entire amount of Rs 7 crore had come from the central and state governments. But the PCMC will be funding the latest project entirely,” said Roy.