Pimpri-Chinchwad: Over 2 lakh citizens beat Covid in 14 months, recovery rate close to 90%

THOUGH COVID-19 cases and deaths have been rising in Pimpri-Chinchwad for the last two months, the industrial city has also seen over lakh citizens defeating the coronavirus in 14 months. The recovery rate is close to 90 per cent, which is highest in Pune district, health officials said.

According to the figures released by the PCMC health department, till May 8, as many as 2,00,633 people recovered from coronavirus since the first positive case was reported on March 10, 2020. Officials said till date, 2,26,072 people in the city have been infected with coronavirus, giving the city a recovery rate of close to 90 per cent.

Health officials said till date, 11,42,191 tests have been conducted. Of these, 9,12, 234 have tested negative. Officials said till Friday evening, Pimpri-Chinchwad had around 23,000 active cases. Of these, just over 15,000 are in home isolation and around 7000 hospitalised.

PCMC additional health chief said, “In the last one year, Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen rapid rise cases in July, August and September last year. After that, the cases started surging in the second half of February and since then they have continued to rise. In the month of April, this year, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered the highest number of cases in the last months. However, we have also seen a large number of recoveries during the last 14 month period. The rate of recoveries is certainly high. This means, coronavirus can be defeated only if citizens seek early treatment and not keep delaying it for fear of being detected with coronavirus. Early detection is key to good recovery,” he said.

The health department says the recovery rate is highest at 89 per cent among 0 to 12 years age-group. The second highest recovery rate, at 88 per cent, is among the 13 to 21 years age. Pimpri-Chinchwad has so far seen 3,258 deaths of its citizens due to coronavirus. Throughout the year, the death rate has hovered between 1.5 per cent and 1.75 per cent, officials said.

“Till date, 2,00,633 citizens who were infected with coronavirus have recovered. We have a good recovery rate of nearly 90 per cent. In Pune district, this was the highest recovery rate. Compared to the news of surging cases in last few days, this is a positive development,” said PCMC commissioner Rajesh Patil

He, however, warned: “Citizens should continue to remain alert and observe Covid-appropriate behaviour. They should strictly follow the home-isolation norms. Every citizen who is infected with COVID and is in home isolation gets a call from PCMC call centres. If citizens strictly observe the norms, it will help in containing the spread of the virus. Citizens should immediately seek treatment the moment they experience the symptoms. It will help reduce the death rate and we will win the war against coronavirus,” he said.

Meanwhile, the health department said the vaccination programme which started on January 16 this year has seen inoculation of as many as 4,21,687 citizens so far.

Mayor Usha Dhore said the PCMC was ready to purchase as many as 15 lakh vaccine doses. “We are ready to pay for the vaccine doses. The state government should give permission for this,” the Mayor said.

Dhore said Pimpri-Chinchwad was not getting an adequate number of doses and, therefore, the vaccination programme of 45-plus citizens has been affected for the last few days. “In view of this, the civic standing committee has recently passed a resolution for purchasing vaccine doses at their own expenditure. If the state government gives permission, we can directly make the purchase,” she said.

