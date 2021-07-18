Pimpri Chinchwad: Business consultant loses Rs 38 lakh to online fraud

Police said they were tracking the accounts to which the hackers transferred the money. (Representational Photo)

A business consultant in Pimpri Chinchwad registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Wakad police station on Saturday night after he lost Rs 38 lakh from his bank account.

The 61-year-old man, who is a resident of the Kalewadi Phata area, said he received a message of the money being debited from his account.

“On the evening of July 15, the complainant received a message on the cell phone linked to the bank account. The message was that an amount of over Rs 2 lakh was debited from his account. It was a transaction which he had not done, so he immediately contacted the bank. He was informed by the bank that Rs 38.04 lakh was debited from his account over eight transactions which took place prior to the transaction for which he received the message. He then approached the police and an FIR was registered,” a police officer said.

The officer added, “Prima facie, it seems that the account was hacked and we are investigating how it happened. We have also launched a probe into the accounts to which the money was transferred to by the hackers. We will be approaching the respective banks to freeze these accounts and will take further steps.”

Recently, Pune City police have started two dedicated helpline numbers for victims of financial cyber frauds so that they can approach the police during the ‘golden hours’ after the crime. Following the call to the helpline, authorities can initiate immediate measures to freeze the fraudulent accounts and try to ensure that the money is not lost.