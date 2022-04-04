Pimpri-Chinchwad: Online exams to pick 128 candidates from over 19,000 applicants

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal corporation has received 19,015 applications for 128 medical posts that it intends to fill up in the next two months. All the posts are permanent ones and will be filled up through online examinations but no interviews will be conducted, officials said.

A few months ago, the corporation advertised 128 posts which it wanted to fill up in its clinics, dispensaries and hospitals. The posts include medical officers (13), staff nurses (70), assistants (3), lab technicians (10), pharmacists (07) and others.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Balasaheb Khandekar said, “We have received over 19,000 applications for 128 posts. We will be conducting online examinations for direct recruitment to these posts. Arrangements are underway to make examination rooms available in different districts as we have received applications from across the state.”

Stating that there will be no corporation interference in the examination, Khandekar said, “The exam will be conducted by a private agency. We are in the process of appointing the agency.”

Among the private agencies the corporation is looking at is TCS, which has submitted a proposal envisaging an expenditure of Rs 430 per student for conducting the exam, the lowest amount quoted. “The approximate expenditure for conducting the exam comes to around Rs 81 lakh,” Khandekar said.

The corporation’s attempt to recruit doctors came under fire two years ago, after some candidates alleged that corporators were demanding bribes for every post. Bribes up to Rs 30 lakh were allegedly sought from the candidates. However, the ruling BJP denied the allegations.