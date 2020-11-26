Pimpri-Chinchwad: New Covid cases double in second half of Nov

The mortality rate in Covid-19 cases is around 1.7 per cent in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Pimpri-Chinchwad continues to witness a rising trend in Covid-19 positive cases, with the number of new cases nearly doubling in the second half of November, compared to the first half when it had dropped to a five-month low.

“Covid-19 cases are currently witnessing a rising trend. As we have been saying, this is very much on the expected lines. We were expecting a rise in positive cases post-Diwali…,” said PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil.

He said it was too early to speculate on whether there is a second wave of infections. “As of now, nothing can be said about a second wave. After a big dip in positive cases in the month of October, we knew cases would rise. One, the season was changing and secondly, during Diwali people came out in big numbers for shopping and other purposes… something substantial can be said only when the number of new cases crosses 500,” said Patil.

From November 1 to November 14, Pimpri-Chinchwad saw fewer than 150 new Covid-19 cases. On four days, the number of new cases fell below 100. However, in the second half of the month, in the days after Diwali, the number of new cases crossed 150. In the last two days, the number of new cases has crossed the 200-mark. On November 14, 128 cases were registered and in the second half of the month, on November 25, 246 cases were registered.

PCMC officials, however, pointed out that while number of cases is rising, positivity rate remains below 10 per cent. “From the available figures, it is clear that cases have doubled. However, the positivity rate remains below 10 per cent. This is because we are conducting maximum tests. We reached a maximum of 4,400 tests on a single day recently,” said Patil.

The mortality rate in Covid-19 cases is around 1.7 per cent in Pimpri-Chinchwad. “For one week, it had gone just over 2 per cent. But collectively, it remains below 2 per cent,” said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have taken action against over 15,000 local residents who were found moving around without masks. “Action has been taken against as many as 15,649 residents found without masks. A collective amount of Rs 87 lakh has been collected from them. Cases have been filed against 893,” said a police official.

In another development, the PCMC Health department has sent a list of 10,000 persons, who can get the vaccine in the first phase, to the state government. The list gives priority to doctors, nurses, health workers and police personnel. “The state government had asked us about the use of vaccine. The PCMC medical department has accordingly framed a plan. We have decided to give priority to frontline workers who are fighting the pandemic. We have sent a list of doctors, nurses, health workers and police personnel to the state government,” said Hardikar.

“After the vaccine is available, the state government will take up the task of distributing it across Maharashtra. Separate medical squads will be set up…Whether the vaccine will be for free …there is no clarification on it yet,” said PCMC Additional Health chief Dr Pavan Salve

