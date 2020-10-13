Pimpri-Chinchwad: New Covid-19 cases hit three-month low, PCMC now concerned about rising mortality rate

Till Tuesday, Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 1,447 deaths of local residents due to Covid-19 and death of 598 patients from outside PCMC limits. (Representational)

Even as the number of new Covid-19 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad dropped further on Tuesday, the civic administration has expressed concern over the sudden spike in mortality rate, which has crossed 2 per cent.

On Tuesday, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered 242 Covid-19 cases, marginally higher than the 240 reported on Monday.

Compared to September, when 900-1,000 new cases were reported per day, October continues to witness a drastic fall in Covid-19 cases. “… On two consecutive days, we have hit a new low. I think we had seen this number somewhere in June. We hope the situation remains the same and does not change even during the forthcoming festive season,” said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

The PCMC chief said the civic body was more concerned about the mortality rate of Covid-19 patients. “The mortality rate has been around 1.7 per cent, on an average. However, in past 10 days or so, we have seen a sudden spike and it has crossed 2 per cent,” he said.

Urging local residents to get themselves tested the moment they develop mild symptoms, Hardikar said he will once again hold a Facebook live event and release a video appealing residents to not delay tests and treatment.

“People have suddenly become more careless. They are taking things for granted. Many of them are delaying their tests when they have mild symptoms. The problem is it does not take much time for mild symptoms to become severe and that is the reason why we are witnessing a sudden spike in mortality rate,” he said.

Hardikar said they have been urging clinic doctors to urge their patients to get tested as early as possible. “However, this does not seem to be happening. Patients are landing up at hospitals only when their condition worsens. I have held meetings with doctors of Indian Medical Association and will once again hold a dialogue with them…”.

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM Hospital and Medical College, said, “The hospital had seen a spike in deaths in September and early this month, but since last few days we are witnessing a big drop in Covid-19 related deaths.”

Meanwhile, the PCMC health department has begun an investigation into the death of a 21-year-old patient on Saturday. The Indian Express had reported that two hours after the patient was discharged from a private hospital, she died at a PCMC jumbo facility at Nehrunagar.

PCMC additional health chief Dr Pavan Salve said, “The municipal commissioner had asked us to investigate the death of the patient. We had sent a team to the patient’s home to find out exact details. We will submit our report to the civic chief.”

