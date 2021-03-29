Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation seals 40 properties, slaps 7,500 defaulters with property tax notice

PCMC tax officials seen after sealing one of the properties in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (Express Photo)

While the last date for paying property tax is only two days away, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s tax department has so far sealed as many as 40 commercial and industrial properties for non-payment of property tax for years.

These 40 properties, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Smita Zagade, have accumulated Rs 25 lakh or more in pending taxes. “We have issued notices to 325 defaulters who owe PCMC Rs 25 lakh or more in taxes. Of these, some of them have gone to court. As the matter was subjuidice, we have not taken action against them. Then there are those relating to illegal structures,” she said.

Among the properties sealed include industrial units as well, Zagade said. “We have sealed their warehouses for non-payment of the tax. A couple of them paid the tax after which we unsealed their premises,” she added.

“In case of residential properties, we disconnect the tap water connection,” Zagade said.

Zagade said as many as 7,500 notices were issued to defaulters for payment of property tax by March 31. “These include those who have defaulted for payment for less than Rs 25 lakh or Rs one lakh,” she said. “Vacant spaces which will be seized during the current drive will be auctioned,” she added.

Zagade said the collection of Rs 545 crore property tax by March 28 was the highest in last three years. “After Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil held a meeting and directed that strict action should be taken against tax defaulters, there has been good response from citizens. We have nearly collected Rs 250 crore in two months,” she said.

Tax officials said all 16 tax offices spread across Pimpri-Chinchwad are being kept open, even on holidays, to ensure that maximum people pay their taxes. “Citizens should cooperate by paying the property tax and avoid any kind of sealing action from the civic body,” Zagade said.

