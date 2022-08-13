scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

It’s raining potholes in Pimpri-Chinchwad: 1,800 filled up at cost of Rs 1 crore, says civic corporation

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has been under fire from citizens, activists and politicians for the deteriorating quality of roads in its jurisdiction.

Written by MANOJ MORE | Pune |
August 13, 2022 2:10:00 pm
pcmc potholesThe PCMC road department has put out figures of how the potholes and craters have been filled up. (Express photo)

As the rain took a break in Pune on Saturday morning, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said that it had filled up as many as 1,800 potholes, or 88 per cent of the potholes in its jurisdiction, at a cost of Rs 1 crore – an amount it fears could go up in the coming days.

For over a month or so, the civic administration had been under fire from citizens, activists and politicians for the poor quality of roads posing a threat to the lives of citizens. Citizens have been demanding that PCMC appoint quality contractors who will ensure better quality roads that do not endanger their lives.

potholes Activist Maruti Bhapkar pointed out that the PCMC has undertaken underground cable work in the Mohananagar and Chinchwad areas even during the rain. (Express photo)

“The work of filling up potholes and craters is underway. Before June 1, there were 529 potholes across the city. After June 1, when it started raining on and off, the potholes continued to increase. In our survey, we noticed that potholes were spread across the city, including the arterial roads. The tarred roads, especially, had more potholes than the cement concrete roads,” PCMC City Engineer Makrand Nikam told The Indian Express.

The PCMC road department has put out figures of how the potholes and craters have been filled up. While some potholes have been filled using ‘cold mix’ technology and some with paver blocks, the highest number of potholes, 773, have been filled using WMM or wet mix macadam technology.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

Nikam said it took time to fill the potholes due to the continuous rains. “We need a long dry spell so that pothole filling work can be carried out to last long. If it rained, the possibility of the material getting (washed) away is high,” he pointed out.

Nikam also cited difficulties in filling the potholes. “For example, in the Chikhali area, some of the roads are in the possession of PCMC. Here, people tried to block our work. Also, in some areas, underground cable work is underway. In these areas, we cannot fill up potholes until the work is completed. Besides this, we have also planned to convert tarred roads to concrete ones and that is why we did not carry out any pothole filling work,” he explained.

So far, Nikam said, they have spent over Rs 1 crore for carrying out the repairs. “We do not have to spend on repairing all roads. Some contractors have to do the pothole filling work free of cost as per the deficit liability clause of their contract. In cases, where the contractors are not at fault, we do the needful,” he said.

Advertisement

Criticising the civic administration for neglecting the state of roads in the industrial city, former corporator Seema Savale said, “Potholes develop because PCMC does not ensure better quality of roads. When water gets accumulated on tarred roads, the tar gets washed away and it results in potholes and craters. To avoid such cases, PCMC needs to set up storm water lines and provide drainage lines along the roads. However, this aspect is grossly neglected. As a result, roads are falling apart and the lives of motorists and two-wheeler riders continue to be under threat.”

Savale said that during the PCMC general body meetings and even at other meetings with officials, they had pointed out the need to provide better quality of roads to citizens and the need to set up storm water drains. “But the administration continues to neglect this key area,” she alleged.

Don't miss |BMC takes up drive to fix potholes before Ganesh festival

The worst affected roads, said Savale, are the ones in Pimpri-Chinchwad-Bhosari MIDC area. “The road infrastructure in the MIDC area is supposed to be looked after by PCMC. However, the civic body has failed to take care of the MIDC roads. It has failed to construct storm water drains. As a result, rain water and nullah water flows on the roads, leading to water-logging and breakdown of the roads,” she said.

Advertisement

Another former corporator, Rahul Kalate, said that in the Wakad area as most of the roads have been concretised, there are fewer potholes. “But on the main roads in Punawale and Tathawade, potholes and craters had become the order of the day during the heavy rains. Now the work of filling up the potholes in Punawale is underway but in Tathawade, since the main road is not in possession of PCMC, it continues to be a nightmare for road users,” Kalate said.

“In most parts of Bhosari, potholes are a common sight, including on the Pune-Nashik Highway,” said activist Sachin Godame. “In Bhosari’s PMT Chowk and Landewadi Chowk, some road work is underway and as a result, traffic jams have become the order of the day,” Godame added.

More from Pune

Activist Maruti Bhapkar pointed out that the PCMC has undertaken underground cable work in the Mohananagar and Chinchwad areas even during the rain. “Because of this, roads are in bad shape. There was no need for the PCMC to undertake such work during the rains but the administration seems to be bent upon it,” Bhapkar said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 02:10:00 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

Featured Stories

After the attack on the writer, remembering the poet
After the attack on the writer, remembering the poet
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, G...
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, G...
Black in history, culture, politics — a symbol of protest, a colour of mo...
Black in history, culture, politics — a symbol of protest, a colour of mo...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief

J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

Premium
India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
A Pune theatre, a bomb blast, and their link to Gandhi’s ‘Do or Die’ cry
Know Your City

A Pune theatre, a bomb blast, and their link to Gandhi’s ‘Do or Die’ cry

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
How to set your phone number as UPI ID on Google Pay
ExpressBasics

How to set your phone number as UPI ID on Google Pay

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement