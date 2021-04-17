Short of plasma, PCMC to offer Covid-19 survivors Rs 2,000 for donations

With demand for convalescent plasma on the rise for Covid-19 patients, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to give Rs 2,000 to each donor. The BJP, which governs the PCMC, said the move was aimed at encouraging more donors to come forward and donate their plasma. At the same time, it has also been decided to provide free plasma bags to private hospitals.

“Plasma therapy is proving to be a boon for Covid-19 patients. However, not many patients who have recovered from the virus are coming forward and donating their plasma. Because of this, we have decided to give Rs 2,000 to each donor who steps forward and donates his plasma,” Mayor Usha Dhore told The Indian Express on Saturday.

The mayor added, “Every day, corporators are getting scores of calls from citizens seeking plasma. Messages on WhatsApp seeking plasma on an urgent basis have been doing the rounds too. But, due to wrong conceptions or fear, many patients who have recovered from Covid-19 are not coming forward to donate their plasma. Until now, plasma donors were not paid anything. We hope our step will encourage more plasma donors to step forward.”

Namdev Dhake, BJP house leader in PCMC, said the corporation has also decided to give plasma bags for free to private hospitals located in the PCMC jurisdiction. “We have no plans to give plasma bags free to private hospitals located outside the PCMC limits. Our plan to provide plasma bags only to patients who are admitted in private hospitals in PCMC limits,” he clarified.

The plasma donation process is carried out at YCM hospital. Dr Rajendra Wable, YCMH dean, said, “Till now, we were charging Rs 6,000 per bag of plasma to private hospitals. For collecting one bag of plasma, the entire process costs PCMC Rs 12,000. Last year, when we were giving the bags free, people from Solapur, Satara and Kolhapur used to land up at the YCM hospital. The demand had increased considerably but not many donations were taking place. Therefore, we have been facing a shortage of plasma.”

Dhake said the step to give monetary assistance of Rs 2,000 to donors has been taken to get more donations. “We will give plasma free to private hospitals only if more donors come forward. Otherwise, it will be difficult for us to do so. And that’s why we are trying to encourage more donors by offering them money,” he said.

Dr Wable said of the over 1,53,000 Covid-19 patients who have recovered in the last one year, only 3,000 have come forward to donate their plasma so far.

Dr Shankar Masolgi, who heads the plasma unit at YCM hospital, said Covid-19 patients who have recovered can donate their plasma. “They can do this one month after they have recovered. And they can donate heir plasma in three months time. In short, after being detected positive, they can donate plasma up to a period of four months,” he said.

Dr Masolgi said, “The process of plasma collection takes about two and half hours. We draw 40 ML or 150 ML. It depends on the machine used. Plasma is extracted from the blood and the blood is put back.”

Doctors at YCMH said plasma therapy has proven successful in several patients. “It works better than even Remedesivir injection,” a senior doctor said.