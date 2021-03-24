Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation not to recruit doctors and nurses for 6 months, private agency to be roped in

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided that it will not recruit doctors and nurses on its own for a period of six month. Instead, the civic administration has decided to hand over the job to a private agency.

The PCMC’s decision follows recent protests by doctors, nurses and ward boys who worked on a temporary basis for six months. They have been staging agitations outside PCMC headquarters for over a month.

BJP House leader Namdeo Dhake said they have passed a resolution in the last civic general body meeting regarding appointment of doctors and nurses through a private agency. The BJP rules PCMC.

“The appointment of doctors and nurses for a temporary period was done by the PCMC administration. Hereafter, it will be done by a private agency. We will issue tenders and appoint an agency for purpose,” Dhake said.

He added that those who are appointed on a temporary basis seek permanency in service after completion of 240 days as per the government norm. “If not appointed, they move the court which puts PCMC in a spot of bother,” he said.

Dhake pointed out that if new doctors and nurses are appointed, PCMC has to seek approval of the state government. “We cannot appointment permanent doctors, nurses or ward boys in our service unless we get the approval of the state government. The final authority in this case is the state government. PCMC cannot do much,” he said.

When contacted, YCMH dean Dr Rajendra Wable said so far, he has not seen the proposal passed by the general body meeting. “Earlier, we had decided to carry out recruitment of class 3 and 4 employees through private parties but I have not yet seen the resolution regarding doctors and nurses,” he said.

Civic health officials said till date, PCMC had been issuing advertisements and conducting interviews for appointment for a period of six months.

“After appointments, we have to train them. After every six months, we carry out the same exercise. A lot of time and energy is spent on it. Besides, every six months, we lose experienced and skilled staff. And if these same staff work for more than 240 days, they start demanding permanency in service or then move the court if their services are not made permanent,” officials said.

