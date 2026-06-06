Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation declares 4 Nigdi RCC structures illegal, demolition planned

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Intensifying its action against illegal constructions, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Friday put up notices declaring four RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) structures in the Gajanan Housing Society area in Nigdi as unauthorised.
“It was observed that these structures were being erected in violation of the PCMC’s building bylaws and development control regulations, and are situated within the Red Zone. Notices have been served to the respective owners, and demolition proceedings are proposed for these structures. They will be demolished after completing the necessary administrative procedures in accordance with the law,” said Atul Patil, zonal officer of ‘F’ division.
The PCMC has urged citizens to rigorously verify the competent authority’s approval, building permits, and other necessary documentation before purchasing any immovable property, flat, or house.
“Citizens are advised to exercise due diligence, as investing in unauthorised construction carries a high risk of financial loss,” the PCMC said in an appeal made to the citizens on Saturday.
The PCMC has made it clear that regular action will continue to be taken against unauthorised constructions as per the rules.
“The PCMC has adopted a firm stance against unauthorised construction. It is unacceptable for any building in the city to be erected without development control regulation compliance and the approval of the competent authority. Such construction is detrimental not only to the safety of citizens but also to their legal rights. Therefore, notices have been served regarding all such unauthorised structures, and the necessary demolition action will be carried out in a phased manner,” said Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi.