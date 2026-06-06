Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation declares 4 Nigdi RCC structures illegal, demolition planned

The PCMC has made it clear that regular action will continue to be taken against unauthorised constructions. (File Photo)

Intensifying its action against illegal constructions, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Friday put up notices declaring four RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) structures in the Gajanan Housing Society area in Nigdi as unauthorised.

“It was observed that these structures were being erected in violation of the PCMC’s building bylaws and development control regulations, and are situated within the Red Zone. Notices have been served to the respective owners, and demolition proceedings are proposed for these structures. They will be demolished after completing the necessary administrative procedures in accordance with the law,” said Atul Patil, zonal officer of ‘F’ division.

The PCMC has urged citizens to rigorously verify the competent authority’s approval, building permits, and other necessary documentation before purchasing any immovable property, flat, or house.