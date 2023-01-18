Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation resumes administering Covishield doses at 8 centres

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Wednesday resumed administering Covishield vaccine doses after a gap of nearly two months. Civic officials said the vaccine doses have been made available at eight centres in the city.

Dr Laxman Gofane, head of the PCMC medical department, said the civic body received 8,500 Covishield vaccine doses from the government recently. “This is after a gap of over one and a half months. From today, we have started administering the vaccine at eight of our centres,” he said.

The eight centres are Prabhakar Kute hospital, Akurdi; Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule hospital, Chinchwad; New Thergaon Hospital; Ankushrao Landge auditorium, Bhosari; Yamunanagar hospital, Nigdi; New Jijamata hospital, Pimpri; Ahilyadevi Holkar civic school, Old Sangvi and the YCMH hospital.

“At every centre, 500 doses will be available. Nearly two months ago, when we were providing the vaccine doses, there was a very poor response at our centres. Hardly 10-15 citizens used to take the doses. Today, we are awaiting a report from our centres. The doses will be given till 4.30 pm,” he said.

Officials said the PCMC completed two years of administering Covid-19 vaccines Monday. Till now, 38,12,266 doses have been provided. Of these, 18,94,225 citizens have taken the first dose while 16,89,123 citizens have taken the second dose. As many as 2,28,918 persons have taken the booster dose.

Meanwhile, the PCMC water department said several parts of the city will not get water supply Thursday. Besides, there will be low water pressure Friday as well. The supply of water will be affected owing to maintenance work at the Ravet water treatment plant. The areas that will be affected include Pimpri, Chinchwad, Bhosari, Dehu Road, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, Nigdi, Dighi and the CME. There will be no water supply Thursday from 8 am to 6 pm, a release stated.