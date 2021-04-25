Ruling BJP slams PCMC admin for ‘hiding’ Covid deaths, civic chief denies charge

The BJP, which rules Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has alleged that the PCMC administration led by Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil was under-reporting Covid-19 deaths. The civic administration has, however, denied the allegations, saying that each death was being accounted for.

In a letter to the Municipal Commissioner, BJP corporator Seema Savale, who has in the past served as civic standing committee chairman, has alleged that the PCMC had tried to hide as many 877 Covid deaths in April alone.

“In the last 23 days, from April 1 to April 23, the last rites of as many as 1,812 citizens who died of COVID had been carried out. However, the PCMC in its press release has claimed that during the same 23 day period, 935 COVID deaths have occured,” she said.

Savale said she had come to the conclusion after inspecting the registers of Covid deaths at four crematoriums in the industrial city. “I myself inspected Bhatnagar crematoriums while our workers and leaders verified the figures at three other crematoriums,” she said.

Trotting out figures, Savale said, “In Bhatnagar crematorium in Pimpri, last rites of 743 deceased were performed in the 23 day period. Similarly, in Bhosari crematorium last rites on 701, Nigdi 350 and Sangvi 122 deceased were carried out. The dead include those who are from PCMC limits and those from outside civic limits. The alphabet “K” is written before the name of the deceased to indicate that the person had died due to COVID. A perusal of the register shows that a total of 1,812 persons died of COVID during the 23 day period.”

BJP leader Sarang Kamtekar, who also inspected the register at civic crematoriums, said, “PCMC everyday releases reports regarding number of those tested positive and number deaths in the last 24 hours. On April 1, it had put out a figure of 2,847 deaths. And on April 23, it released a report mentioning 3,792 deaths. This means, in the 23 day period, PCMC claims 935 citizens died. However, in the registers kept at all the four crematorium, the collective figure of deaths due to COVID is 1,812. We suspect the PCMC is trying to hide the death figures..In this case, at least 877 deaths have not been accounted for..,” he said.

Kamtekar said there are 25 crematoriums under PCMC limits. “Therefore, we suspect the figure of the COVID deaths is much more than what is being reported,” he said.

Savale said one of the reasons behind under-reporting the death figure could be inefficiency of PCMC administration. “It reflects how inefficiently the PCMC administration under municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil is functioning. The PCMC needs to take action against the guilty.”

Kamtekar added, “If PCMC has actual figures on hand, it will help the administration in taking more rigorous steps to contain the situation. Similarly, citizens will become more alert and follow COVID appropriate behaviour stringently.”

Stating that the figures are not true, the PCMC chief told this paper today, “This is not true… COVID cremation was happening in only four crematoriums where an electrical cremation facility is available. Only last week we allowed non- electrical cremations. That too only in five places. Where is the question of that happening at all crematoriums?”

Patil added, “There is sometimes a delay of one to two days in updating and reporting which is done by every hospital and not us. But that doesn’t mean figures are not reported. Every death is accounted for in final count. I don’t encourage any irregularity.”