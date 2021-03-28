Following Covid surge, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner issues new curbs to contain spread of virus

Written by Manoj Dattatrye More | Pune |
Updated: March 28, 2021 10:28:20 pm
With Pune witnessing a rapid surge in the number of Covid-positive cases this month, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil on Sunday issued revised guidelines. While issuing the new norms, he urged citizens to cooperate in a bid to control the spread of the virus and asked officials to strictly implement the guidelines.
- As per the new guideliness, citizens have been urged to wear masks at workplaces and while travelling. “If anyone is found without masks, they will be fined Rs 500,” the order said. Similarly, those who are found spitting at public places will be find Rs 1000, the order said.
- Citizens have been urged to maintain a six-feet distance at public places. “It is will be the responsibility of the shopkeepers to ensure their customers maintain social distance. At the same time, there should not be more than five customers should be allowed within the shop area,” the guidelines stated.
- At workplaces, workers and staff should carry out their duty by maintaining distance. Even during meal hours, distance should be maintained.
- At public places, eating or chewing paan, tobacco or gutkha has been prohibited.
- Offices, industries, malls and shopping complexes have been urged to encourage people to work from home. They have been asked to plan their working hours in advance. They should also conduct thermal screening of anyone who visits the premises and ensure availability of hand-wash and sanitisers at their entry point. The entry points also need to be sanitised regularly. All offices will function only with 50 per cent attendance.
- The order said containment zone norms will remain in place till further orders. Citizens have been asked to follow the containment zone norms strictly. On Sunday, Pimpri-Chinchwad had 1,200 micro containment zones and more than 200 major containment zones.
- From March 28 (Sunday), gathering of five or more persons has been prohibited from 8 pm to 7 am next morning. Anyone found violating the norms will be fined Rs 1,000.
- Except for essential services and medical shops, all hotels, restaurants, bars, food courts, theatres and auditoriums will remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am. Parcel service and door-step delivery from hotels will continue. “If these norms are violated, the guilty hotels and restaurants will be sealed as per the Disaster Management Act,” the order said.
- All kinds of social, political, religious and cultural meetings have been banned. Bhoomi pujan, inaugurations and the likes have also been banned.
- Marriages have been allowed with the presence of only 50 people.
- Funerals and 10th day rituals and other rituals have been allowed with presence of 20 people.
- All gardens in Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain closed till further orders.
- All officials, including assistant commissioners and zonal officers, have been allowed to provide full information to citizens about home isolation. If home isolation norms are violated, the concerned person should be immediately admitted to a Covid Care Centre.
- After a person tests positive, a notice of 14 days’ isolation should be stuck on the door of the concerned citizen, the order said.
