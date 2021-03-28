Following Covid surge, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner issues new curbs to contain spread of virus

With Pune witnessing a rapid surge in the number of Covid-positive cases this month, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil on Sunday issued revised guidelines. While issuing the new norms, he urged citizens to cooperate in a bid to control the spread of the virus and asked officials to strictly implement the guidelines.

As per the new guideliness, citizens have been urged to wear masks at workplaces and while travelling. “If anyone is found without masks, they will be fined Rs 500,” the order said. Similarly, those who are found spitting at public places will be find Rs 1000, the order said.

Citizens have been urged to maintain a six-feet distance at public places. “It is will be the responsibility of the shopkeepers to ensure their customers maintain social distance. At the same time, there should not be more than five customers should be allowed within the shop area,” the guidelines stated.

At workplaces, workers and staff should carry out their duty by maintaining distance. Even during meal hours, distance should be maintained.

At public places, eating or chewing paan, tobacco or gutkha has been prohibited.

