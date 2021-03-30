Pimpri-Chinchwad: 10-year-old allegedly raped, sexually abused by 68-year-old

The accused has been booked under provisions of the IPC and POCSO Act.

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped, sexually abused and threatened of harm by a 68-year-old man in Pimpri Chinchwad area on Monday afternoon. Police have arrested the man, who is a labourer.

As per the information given by the police, the incident took place around 3 pm in a slum area where the girl lives with her parents, both of whom are labourers. Police said that the suspect, identified as Sawan Dolas, is a resident of a different locality and comes to the area for some work. He is not known to family.

As per the First Information Report filed by the girl’s mother, the suspect offered the girl chocolate and money and took her to a secluded area behind a commercial building, where he allegedly stripped her, sexually abused her and raped her. He then allegedly threatened her of serious harm if she told anyone about it.

A while later, the girl’s uncle was passing by that location. The parents later asked her what she was doing there and the girl told them what had happened. The family then approached the police station with a complaint.

The assistant inspector who is probing the case, said, “After the case was registered, we placed the suspect under arrest around 10 pm on Monday. He will be produced in the court today.” The suspect has been booked under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to rape and criminal intimidation, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.