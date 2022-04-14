scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Minor boy booked for raping 13-year-old after threatening with scissors

Police officials said the boy, 14, is a school student and he barged into the girl’s house around 4.45 pm on April 3 and then allegedly threatened her by pointing a scissor.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 14, 2022 10:41:45 am
He also allegedly threatened to kill her parents and raped her.

A minor boy has been booked for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl after barging into her home and threatening her with scissors, according to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. The victim’s mother lodged the First Information Report (FIR) Wednesday, they added.

The police said the girl’s age is 13 years and nine months and that she was admitted to a hospital for treatment. After knowing about the incident, her mother approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police have booked the accused boy under sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

