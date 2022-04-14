Pimpri-Chinchwad: Minor boy booked for raping 13-year-old after threatening with scissors

A minor boy has been booked for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl after barging into her home and threatening her with scissors, according to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. The victim’s mother lodged the First Information Report (FIR) Wednesday, they added.

Police officials said the boy, 14, is a school student and he barged into the girl’s house around 4.45 pm on April 3 and then allegedly threatened her by pointing a scissor. He also allegedly threatened to kill her parents and raped her.

Read | Pune child prodigy artist poised for London solo exhibition debut

The police said the girl’s age is 13 years and nine months and that she was admitted to a hospital for treatment. After knowing about the incident, her mother approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police have booked the accused boy under sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.