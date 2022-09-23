Pimpri-Chinchwad: Men attack woman, throw chilli powder and alcohol at her private parts; one held

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man on Thursday and launched a probe after a 27-year-old woman alleged that three men chased her at his bidding and threw chilli powder and alcohol at her private parts as she tried to flee from them and hide in a public toilet, officers said. The men allegedly inflicted injuries on her body with a razor blade as well.

The police said the arrested accused is a 31-year-old man who met the victim a few months ago on a social media platform and recently the two had a fallout in their relationship. In the FIR, the woman has alleged that the three attackers acted at the behest of the 31-year-old man who has since been arrested.

Speaking about the attack, the inspector in charge at the police station said, “The FIR states that the woman was standing at a roadside stall after visiting a nearby temple around 11.30 am on Thursday. Three persons on a bike came near her and one of them signalled others to take out a sickle and attack her. Fearing for her life, the woman ran to a public toilet where the three assailants threw chilli powder and alcohol on her private parts.”

“They are alleged to have torn her clothes and inflicted injuries on her body with a razor blade. It has been alleged in the FIR that the attack was ordered by the 31-year-old man,” the officer added. The police have invoked sections under Indian Penal Code pertaining to molestation, stalking and criminal intimidation, among others.