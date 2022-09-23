scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Men attack woman, throw chilli powder and alcohol at her private parts; one held

In her complaint to the police, the woman has alleged that the three attackers acted at the behest of a 31-year-old man whom she had met on social media a few months ago.

The police said the arrested accused is a 31-year-old man who met the victim a few months ago on a social media platform and recently the two had a fallout in their relationship.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man on Thursday and launched a probe after a 27-year-old woman alleged that three men chased her at his bidding and threw chilli powder and alcohol at her private parts as she tried to flee from them and hide in a public toilet, officers said. The men allegedly inflicted injuries on her body with a razor blade as well.

The police said the arrested accused is a 31-year-old man who met the victim a few months ago on a social media platform and recently the two had a fallout in their relationship. In the FIR, the woman has alleged that the three attackers acted at the behest of the 31-year-old man who has since been arrested.

Speaking about the attack, the inspector in charge at the police station said, “The FIR states that the woman was standing at a roadside stall after visiting a nearby temple around 11.30 am on Thursday. Three persons on a bike came near her and one of them signalled others to take out a sickle and attack her. Fearing for her life, the woman ran to a public toilet where the three assailants threw chilli powder and alcohol on her private parts.”

More from Pune

“They are alleged to have torn her clothes and inflicted injuries on her body with a razor blade. It has been alleged in the FIR that the attack was ordered by the 31-year-old man,” the officer added. The police have invoked sections under Indian Penal Code pertaining to molestation, stalking and criminal intimidation, among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 04:39:40 pm
Next Story

Farmers block Delhi-Ambala national highway in Kurukshetra to demand commencement of paddy procurement

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement