Maharashtra: After govt cancels draw of lots for 3,000 flats under PMAY, NCP and BJP attack each other

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The issue threatens to snowball into a major controversy, with the opposition NCP questioning the increased price of flats which will be made available to the poor, and the BJP alleging that the former was desperate to get credit. (File)

AFTER the Maharashtra government stalled the draw of lots for 3,000 flats in Pimpri-Chinchwad under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on Monday, the PCMC administration said the next date of draw of lots will be announced in a couple of days. The issue, however, threatens to snowball into a major controversy, with the opposition NCP questioning the increased price of flats which will be made available to the poor, and the BJP alleging that the former was desperate to get credit.

“The next day for the draw of lots will be announced soon,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said on Tuesday.

BJP corporator Seema Savale said the draw of lots was postponed as “official protocol” was not followed. “We were told that invitation cards for the event were sent to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, but nobody called him up to invite him to the event. Actually, this is a central government plan… a central minister should have been invited,” she said. “… The government could have allowed the event to go on…But the Mayor should also have extended an invitation to the deputy chief minister,” she said.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Raju Misal on Tuesday said that when the NCP ruled PCMC, it had made flats available to the poor for Rs 3.76 lakh each under JNNURM. “However, the ruling BJP is making it available for Rs 8 lakh each. In fact, during one of the civic general body meetings, we had alleged that there would be large-scale corruption in the scheme. Therefore, we seek an investigation in its implementation,” he said.

Misal said if Monday’s draw of lots had been held, it would amount to contempt of court as the Ravet housing project issue was pending in court. “There was no need to hold the draw of lots when the issue was pending in court. Now, the civic administration should recover the cost of the event from BJP,” Misal said.

Misal said the NCP doesn’t want credit in the PM’s scheme but wants an investigation instead. “When we distributed flats to the poor under JNNURM, we got the credit. Similarly, in the PM’s scheme, there is no doubt the credit will go to the BJP. But we suspect there is a… scam in the scheme. Several agents took commission from the poor by promising them flats…,” he said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.