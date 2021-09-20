Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor inaugurates first modular hospital of Maharashtra

The mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Usha Dhore, inaugurated the Padmavati Hospital last week. The hospital was set up as part of a joint collaboration between the civic body and the Nuance India Private Limited. Notably, it is the first modular hospital in Maharashtra. A modular hospital consists of independent container cabins that can either function as standalone units or be connected to a bigger facility.

The company donated Rs 2.5crore for the construction of the hospital and the PCMC earmarked land for the project at Vadmukhwadi in Charoli. The project was conceived and executed in three months’ time. Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge also helped in the execution of the project.

The hospital has 20 beds, of which eight are reserved for the ICU unit. The PCMC has sanctioned a total staff strength of 60 to run the hospital.