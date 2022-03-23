Pimpri Chinchwad: Massive power outage leaves 60,000 consumers without electricity in Akurdi and Bhosari

Over 60,000 domestic and industrial consumers in Akurdi and Bhosari areas of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation are without power since Wednesday morning. An official release by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company has said the power outage is because of a major fault in the 220 and 100 MVA transformers in the area.

The fault, the statement said, was due to increased power demand. MahaTransmission officers are working since 6 am to locate the fault and restore power. It is expected that power would be restored by Wednesday afternoon.

Of the three transformers supplying power to the area, one has been non-functional for the last few months. Due to a technical fault in one of the other transformers, the power supply to Bhosari and Akurdi area stopped. MahaDiscom, the electricity distribution company, has already alerted its consumers about the outage.

Primary investigations say that one of the transformers has to be replaced. Since it is a time-consuming affair, an alternative arrangement for power supply has been made, they said.