Pimpri Chinchwad man working for Chinese cyber operatives brought back from Dubai through Interpol

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experi... Read More
A 26-year-old resident of Nigdi, who allegedly joined hands with Chinese cyber criminals to operate a cyber fraud racket from Dubai, was brought back to India through Interpol coordination following a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued at the request of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. The accused, who was involved in arranging mule accounts and handling money generated through cyber frauds, was detained in Dubai and then deported to India.
Identified as Sumant alias Nanu Ravindra Dasare, the accused was arrested by a team of the Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police after he arrived at Mumbai airport. According to police, Dasare has a history sheet of small time con acts in Pimpri Chinchwad and came in contact with cyber fraudsters. He initially worked for the Chinese cyber operatives on a monthly salary of 6,000 UAE dirhams and was tasked with making calls and sending messages to targets as part of share trading and task-based investment frauds. He also received a four per cent commission on the amounts collected from victims, an investigation revealed. However, after understanding how the fraud network functions, he allegedly entered into an arrangement with Chinese operatives to arrange mule accounts in bulk and began receiving a higher percentage of the total amount defrauded.
The investigation began after Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police registered an FIR against a network involved in procuring bank accounts for cyber fraudsters. Considering the sensitive nature of the fraud and transnational angle, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey closely monitored the probe.
During the investigation, police found that Tushar Amararam Chaudhary (29), a resident of Chikhali, and Adarsh Santosh Waghmare (27), a resident of Akurdi, were allegedly procuring bank accounts and facilitating the withdrawal and transfer of money generated through cyber frauds. The two were arrested and questioned. Police found that they had been procuring bank accounts in different banks and handing them over to Dasare, who was then based in Dubai. These accounts were allegedly used to receive money siphoned from the victims’ accounts. Chaudhary and Waghmare would retain their commission, while the remaining amount was transferred to accounts provided by Dasare, the police said.
Probe has revealed that these accused had procured more than 150 bank accounts. Dasare allegedly used international debit and credit cards obtained from the Chinese operatives to purchase expensive articles at malls and other locations, earning commissions in the process. Police said cases linked to the accused and the network had also been registered in Hyderabad, Telangana, and at Kalewadi police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Considering the seriousness of the offences and the fact that Dasare was operating from Dubai, the police initiated steps to secure his return.
Following intelligence inputs, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police obtained approval from senior officers and issued an LOC against him. With the assistance of Interpol, he was traced and detained in Dubai before being deported to India. A team from Pimpri Chinchwad police took custody of Dasare after his arrival at the airport. He was subsequently arrested in the case registered with the Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police. He has been remanded to police custody till November 4. Police are now investigating the involvement of other persons in the network and gathering information about the cyber fraud operations allegedly being run from Dubai.