Pimpri Chinchwad man working for Chinese cyber operatives brought back from Dubai through Interpol

A 26-year-old resident of Nigdi, who allegedly joined hands with Chinese cyber criminals to operate a cyber fraud racket from Dubai, was brought back to India through Interpol coordination following a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued at the request of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. The accused, who was involved in arranging mule accounts and handling money generated through cyber frauds, was detained in Dubai and then deported to India.

Identified as Sumant alias Nanu Ravindra Dasare, the accused was arrested by a team of the Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police after he arrived at Mumbai airport. According to police, Dasare has a history sheet of small time con acts in Pimpri Chinchwad and came in contact with cyber fraudsters. He initially worked for the Chinese cyber operatives on a monthly salary of 6,000 UAE dirhams and was tasked with making calls and sending messages to targets as part of share trading and task-based investment frauds. He also received a four per cent commission on the amounts collected from victims, an investigation revealed. However, after understanding how the fraud network functions, he allegedly entered into an arrangement with Chinese operatives to arrange mule accounts in bulk and began receiving a higher percentage of the total amount defrauded.