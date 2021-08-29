Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man strangles wife to death for giving birth to girl child, arrested

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband following days of mental and physical abuse for giving birth to a girl child, Pimpri-Chinchwad police have said.

Police have identified the deceased as Changuna Jadhav, a resident of Chandanwadi in Maval taluka of Pune district. Her husband Yogesh Jadhav (26), a truck driver, has been arrested and an FIR has been registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station based on the complaint by Changun’s father.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning and some villagers informed the police of her death. A team from Talegaon Dabhade police rushed to the spot and the initial investigation pointed to death by strangulation.

A police officer said, “Our probe has revealed that the husband had been mentally and physically harassing the woman for having given birth to a girl child. The probe revealed that the husband had strangled her to death and had fled. We tracked his phone and placed him under arrest. He has been taken to custody.”