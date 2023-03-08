scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Pimpri-Chinchwad man murders father for verbally abusing girlfriend, tries to pass it off as suicide

Anil got angry and he allegedly strangled his father, causing his death, late on March 5.

murder, pune news, indian expressA man allegedly murdered his father for using abusive words against his girlfriend. (File)
Listen to this article
Pimpri-Chinchwad man murders father for verbally abusing girlfriend, tries to pass it off as suicide
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A man allegedly murdered his father for using abusive words against his girlfriend and tried to pass off his death as suicide with the help of his mother and elder brother in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The police have identified the deceased as Ashok Ramdas Jadhav, 45, a resident of the Samarth Sadan building in Dighi. A first information report (FIR) was lodged in this case at the Dighi police station on March 6.

The police have arrested Jadhav’s sons Anil, 23, and Rahul, 25 and also booked his wife in connection with the case under sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A press release issued on Tuesday said Anil was in love with a girl and that his father allegedly used abusive words against her. Anil got angry and he allegedly strangled his father, causing his death, late on March 5. Later, Anil’s brother Rahul and their mother tried to destroy evidence, said the release. Rahul allegedly hanged his father’s body on the ceiling fan to show that it was an incident of suicide, it added,

Also Read
Sanjay Raut may return to jail, hints Maharashtra minister; MP lashes out...
Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar switches to action mode even before ass...
Pune
Jacket tag helps Pune police crack murder case of 3-year-old child, mothe...
chinchwad, bjp, NCP, PCMC, pune news, indian express
Despite win, alarm bells ring for BJP; NCP senses a chance to seize PCMC

After receiving information about Jadhav’s death, a team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police initiated a probe into the matter. Police Inspector Dashrath Waghmode is investigating the case further.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 10:37 IST
Next Story

Delhi High Court directs CBSE to consider deaf student’s request for extra time to write Class 12 board exams

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close