Pimpri-Chinchwad man murders father for verbally abusing girlfriend, tries to pass it off as suicide

A man allegedly murdered his father for using abusive words against his girlfriend and tried to pass off his death as suicide with the help of his mother and elder brother in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The police have identified the deceased as Ashok Ramdas Jadhav, 45, a resident of the Samarth Sadan building in Dighi. A first information report (FIR) was lodged in this case at the Dighi police station on March 6.

The police have arrested Jadhav’s sons Anil, 23, and Rahul, 25 and also booked his wife in connection with the case under sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A press release issued on Tuesday said Anil was in love with a girl and that his father allegedly used abusive words against her. Anil got angry and he allegedly strangled his father, causing his death, late on March 5. Later, Anil’s brother Rahul and their mother tried to destroy evidence, said the release. Rahul allegedly hanged his father’s body on the ceiling fan to show that it was an incident of suicide, it added,

After receiving information about Jadhav’s death, a team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police initiated a probe into the matter. Police Inspector Dashrath Waghmode is investigating the case further.