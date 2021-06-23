Pimpri Chinchwad: Man arrested with sand boa snake valued at Rs 15 lakh

Sand boa (Eryx Johnii), commonly known as Mandul, is a non-venomous snake protected under Schedule IV of the Wild Life Protection Act 1972 (Wikimedia Commons)

A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of a sand boa snake in Pimpri Chinchwad. The accused, identified as Yogesh Mhetre, is a resident of Anand Nagar in Chinchwad.

Forest guard Suresh Barle has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Bhosari police station.

As per a press release issued today, Mhetre was allegedly nabbed in the Indrayani Nagar area in Bhosari around 7.30 pm on Tuesday. During searches, cops recovered a san boa snake from his possession. Police have estimated the cost of seized sand boa as Rs 15 lakh.

Mehtre has been booked under sections of the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. An investigation is underway to know from where he procured the sand boa and to whom he was allegedly planning to sell it.

Police said that sand boa (Eryx Johnii), commonly known as Mandul, is a non-venomous snake protected under Schedule IV of the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. Its trade is illegal.

Sand boas are considered “lucky” because of superstitions that these snakes have supernatural powers and possessing them can make a person rich, destroy the enemies, find hidden wealth, and much more.