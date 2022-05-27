Pimpri Chinchwad: Man arrested for raping, attempting to kill 5-yr-old daughter

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping his five-year-old daughter and then attempting to kill her. The man was arrested after his wife approached the police and lodged a first information report (FIR) on Thursday night.

According to a press release issued on Friday, the accused allegedly had sexual relations with his daughter. On May 24, around 6 pm, when he allegedly went to his daughter, she resisted. When the wife intervened, the couple had an argument and the man allegedly threw his daughter on the floor and tried to strangle her with a belt.

According to the police, the mother rescued the girl and lodged a complaint against her husband.

The man was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.